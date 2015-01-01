|
Urbanik MM, Maier K, Greene C. Int. J. Drug Policy 2022; 104: e103671.
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
35413583
BACKGROUND: Police presence near Supervised Consumption Services (SCS) and other harm reduction services has been shown to hamper access to these critical facilities for People Who Use Drugs (PWUD). However, few studies document the empirical nuances of these contextually dependant police-PWUD relationships, and how PWUD' experiences and perceptions of policing near harm reduction services shape SCS access. If the goal is to increase SCS uptake, understanding the complexities of PWUD-police relations near SCS is imperative for guiding both formal policy and informal best-practices.
Language: en
Access barriers; Police-PWUD relations; Policing; Supervised consumption sites