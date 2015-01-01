Abstract

The main goal of this study was to verify whether the relationship between adolescents' self-esteem and life satisfaction is mediated by peer communication. The rationale behind this choice was the fact that while we know a lot about the association between self-esteem and life satisfaction in adolescents, we know far less about the mechanisms that may regulate this direct relationship. The research was conducted among high school students in one of the Polish provincial capitals (N = 429). The Rosenberg Self-Esteem Scale, the Satisfaction with Life Scale, and the Scale of Communication of Adolescents with Peers were used. In line with the hypotheses, self-esteem correlated positively with life satisfaction and openness, and negatively with difficulty in communication with peers. Open peer communication was positively associated with life satisfaction, and difficult peer communication was negatively correlated with life satisfaction. Moreover, the association between self-esteem and life satisfaction was mediated by openness and difficulty in peer communication. The mediatory effect of peer communication suggests that the simple bivariate relationship between adolescents' evaluation of the self and a subjective assessment of their overall quality of life may be more complex.

