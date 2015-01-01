Abstract

The current study takes its philosophical roots from organizational behavior and psychology domains to investigate the impact of sleep deprivation on the job performance of mothers working in primary, secondary, and higher education institutions (HEIs) of Pakistan. It also examines the mediating role of workplace deviance in the relationship between sleep deprivation and the job performance of working mothers. The authors followed the non-probability convenience sampling technique to study the relationship between sleep deprivation, workplace deviance, and job performance. The structural analyses indicated that sleep deprivation has a significant negative impact on the job performance of working mothers and sleep-deprived individuals often tend to perform poorly at the workplace. Such workers are also more likely to engage in workplace deviant behaviors. Moreover, workplace deviance is also found to act as a mediating variable in the relationship between sleep deprivation and job performance. The present research bridges the literature gap on the rarely investigated factors, namely sleep deprivation and workplace deviance, and provide a detailed understanding of how these factors can influence the performance of working mothers, specifically in Pakistan.

