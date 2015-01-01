|
Beijers R, Scher A, Ohana H, Maayan-Metzger A, Leshem M. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(7): e3802.
(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
35409484
OBJECTIVES: Exposure to maternal stress during the prenatal period adversely affects child outcomes. Recent investigations have shifted to an even earlier period, the preconception period, to better understand the role of this formative period in human health and disease. We investigated the links between maternal emotional distress following preconception exposure to war, and child outcomes at age 10. MATERIAL AND METHODS: Before becoming pregnant, mothers were exposed to missile bombardment on the north of Israel in the 2006 war. Mothers who conceived within 12 months after the war were recruited and compared to mothers who conceived during the same period but lived in Israel but outside missile range. During the initial assessment, mothers completed a questionnaire on emotional distress. At 10 years of age, mothers and children (N = 68) reported on child socio-emotional outcomes.
Language: en
behavior problems; child development; executive functioning; preconception stress; war