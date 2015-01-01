Abstract

Traditionally, opioid-related disease burden was primarily due to heroin use. However, increases in extra-medical (or non-medicinal use of prescription opioids; NMPOs) use has precipitated the current overdose epidemic in North America. We aim to examine the state-level prevalence of heroin and NMPO dependence and their associations with opioid-related mortality and state-level socio-demographic profiles. Data were pooled from the 2005-2014 National Survey on Drug Use and Health (NSDUH). We examine opioid-related mortality from CDC WONDER (Cause of Death database) by the past year prevalence of DSM-IV heroin and NMPO dependence, by age and sex, and their associations with state-level socio-demographic characteristics from census data. State-level rates of heroin dependence were associated with opioid-related death rates in young and mid-aged adults, while rates of NMPO dependence were associated with opioid-related death rates across all ages. The prevalence of heroin dependence was positively associated with state-level GDP/capita and urbanity. State-level NMPO dependence prevalence was associated with higher unemployment, lower GDP/capita, and a lower high-school completion rate. The prevalence of heroin and NMPO dependence are associated with a broad range of geographical and socio-demographic groups. Taking a wider view of populations affected by the opioid epidemic, inclusive interventions for all are needed to reduce opioid-related disease burden.

Language: en