SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Murias-Lozano R, Mendía L, Sebastián-Obregón FJS, Solis-Mencia C, Hervás-Pérez JP, Garnacho-Castaño MV, Maté-Muñoz JL, García-Fernández P. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(7): e3882.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

DOI

10.3390/ijerph19073882

PMID

35409565

Abstract

BACKGROUND: We describe and analyze injury incidence, severity, cause of injury, anatomical location, damaged tissue, injury recurrence, and the time and place at which injuries occur over the course of a season.

METHODS: An observational, descriptive, prospective, nomothetic, and multidimensional study was conducted during the 2018-2019 season with 258 players of the top semiprofessional rugby league in Spain (División de Honor de Rugby). Data were reported by the clubs' medical services. Reported time-loss injuries were collected.

RESULTS: Overall exposure was 4100 h (137 matches), over 35 weeks of competition. A total of 288 injuries were reported, with three of these leading to withdrawal from the sport. A total average of 35.63 days was lost to injury. Overall time-loss injury incidence was 3.41 injuries/1000 h of exposure. Backs suffered 119 injuries corresponding to 3.80 injuries/1000 h of exposure, whilst forwards suffered 169 injuries with 4.27 injuries/1000 h of exposure. Severe injuries were the most frequent injury type.

CONCLUSIONS: Outcomes confirm that more injuries take place during competition, with these also being more severe in nature. Contact injuries were most frequently suffered, above all, due to tackling or being tackled.


Language: en

Keywords

injury prevention; lower limb; muscle tear; professional sport; sports epidemiology; sports injury prevention; sports rehabilitation

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print