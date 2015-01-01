|
Citation
|
Murias-Lozano R, Mendía L, Sebastián-Obregón FJS, Solis-Mencia C, Hervás-Pérez JP, Garnacho-Castaño MV, Maté-Muñoz JL, García-Fernández P. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(7): e3882.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35409565
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: We describe and analyze injury incidence, severity, cause of injury, anatomical location, damaged tissue, injury recurrence, and the time and place at which injuries occur over the course of a season.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
injury prevention; lower limb; muscle tear; professional sport; sports epidemiology; sports injury prevention; sports rehabilitation