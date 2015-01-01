Abstract

Suicidal ideation is prevalent in adolescents and is a marker for subsequent psychiatric vulnerability and symptom severity. Literature shows that blended care (integrating online and offline components in a treatment process) could improve the effectiveness and adherence of interventions targeting suicidal ideation in adolescents, but the evidence is inconclusive. Thus, we will test the effectiveness of a blended intervention to reduce suicidal ideation (primary outcome) in school settings using a single-blind two-armed cluster randomized controlled trial (cRCT). The internet-based component corresponds to the Reframe-IT, a program encompassing eight online sessions based on cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT) principles. The face-to-face intervention will be delivered through four CBT sessions. Additionally, we will assess the effect of the intervention on the following secondary outcomes: suicidal attempts, depressive symptoms, hopelessness, emotional regulation, and problem-solving skills. Primary and secondary outcomes will be assessed at post-intervention, 3-month, 6-month, and 12-month follow-up. Finally, we will explore the mediation role of cognitive, emotional, and behavioral correlates of suicide on the effect of the intervention.



RESULTS will inform whether the intervention can reduce suicide among school adolescents and be implemented on a large scale in Chile.

Language: en