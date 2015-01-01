|
Citation
|
Núñez D, Gaete J, Meza D, Andaur J, Robinson J. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(7): e3947.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35409630
|
Abstract
|
Suicidal ideation is prevalent in adolescents and is a marker for subsequent psychiatric vulnerability and symptom severity. Literature shows that blended care (integrating online and offline components in a treatment process) could improve the effectiveness and adherence of interventions targeting suicidal ideation in adolescents, but the evidence is inconclusive. Thus, we will test the effectiveness of a blended intervention to reduce suicidal ideation (primary outcome) in school settings using a single-blind two-armed cluster randomized controlled trial (cRCT). The internet-based component corresponds to the Reframe-IT, a program encompassing eight online sessions based on cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT) principles. The face-to-face intervention will be delivered through four CBT sessions. Additionally, we will assess the effect of the intervention on the following secondary outcomes: suicidal attempts, depressive symptoms, hopelessness, emotional regulation, and problem-solving skills. Primary and secondary outcomes will be assessed at post-intervention, 3-month, 6-month, and 12-month follow-up. Finally, we will explore the mediation role of cognitive, emotional, and behavioral correlates of suicide on the effect of the intervention.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
adolescents; suicidal ideation; cognitive-behavioral therapy; randomized controlled trial; blended intervention; protocol