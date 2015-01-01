|
Emm-Collison L, Cross R, Garcia Gonzalez M, Watson D, Foster C, Jago R. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(7): e3993.
(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
35409676
BACKGROUND: Physical activity during childhood is associated with multiple short- and long-term health benefits. Physical activity levels decline throughout primary school emphasising a need for effective strategies to promote more activity in children. Children have rarely been involved in the intervention development process. This gap is an important omission and there is much to be learnt from existing qualitative studies with children, which could serve as a starting point for specific projects. This systematic review aimed to synthesise qualitative studies with primary school children in the United Kingdom to identify children's perspectives on why physical activity is important, the factors that influence their physical activity and what they like when it comes to physical activity.
children; physical activity; qualitative systematic review