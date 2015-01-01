|
Citation
|
Fortunato A, Tanzilli A, Lingiardi V, Speranza AM. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(7): e4050.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35409734
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: A growing body of evidence has shown that maladaptive traits and emerging patterns of personality can be traced to an early stage of development and may be assessed in childhood. The goal of present study was to provide preliminary data on the validity of the Coolidge Personality and Neuropsychological Inventory for Children (CPNI), an instrument designed to assess personality pathologies and other clinical conditions in childhood.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
assessment; childhood personality; CPNI; diagnosis; personality disorder