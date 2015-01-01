Abstract

Disaster-related deaths are of two types: direct and indirect. Preventable disaster-related deaths reported in the Great East Japan Earthquake (GEJE) included a large number of indirect deaths. This study aimed to investigate the data on disaster-related deaths in the GEJE in Ishinomaki City, Miyagi Prefecture, and to clarify the scope of disaster-related deaths to help future disaster preparedness. A retrospective observational study was conducted using public data on disaster-related deaths from March 2011 to January 2021, available at Ishinomaki City Hall. Descriptive and Cox regression analyses were conducted. The most common direct cause of disaster-related deaths was respiratory diseases, which were more common among those aged less than three months and over 60 years. Suicide was common among those aged under 60 years, and the proportion increased more than six months after the disaster. The risk of death was significantly higher among those who needed nursing care than among those independent in daily living. The results indicate that measures should be taken for the elderly and those who need care from an early phase after the disaster. The analysis of data on disaster-related deaths in other affected municipalities may provide further evidence to help reduce disaster-related deaths.

