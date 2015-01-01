Abstract

The present study aims to analyze the situations of safety and risk perceived during the school transitions and recesses at different types of schools and to determine the level of empowerment of the students to manage situations of risk. The novelty of the study lies in analyzing the best strategy for dealing with risk situations during school transitions and recess. For this purpose, different situations in different types of schools are analyzed. An observational methodology was utilized. The sample was composed of a total of 23 schools, with 69 different observations conducted at different times of the day (morning recess and noon recess, on sunny days and rainy days). The results show that the morning recesses were the safest, and that the schools that serve a great number of at-risk students offered the greatest safety during recess and its transitions. With respect to the level of empowerment of the students, it was observed that they managed the possible risks when the safety guidelines were clear. The study provides evidence showing that when students are clearly aware of recess rules and guidelines, the management of risk situations improves.

