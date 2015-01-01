|
De Schrijver L, Fomenko E, Krahé B, Roelens K, Vander Beken T, Keygnaert I. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(7): e4221.
35409901
BACKGROUND: Some (minority) groups (MGs) are more vulnerable to sexual violence (SV) exposure than others. Othering-based stress (OBS) may mediate the relationship between minority identification and SV. This study aims to assess the prevalence of SV in different MGs to explore the relationship between minority identification and SV, to investigate whether belonging to multiple MGs moderates this relationship, and to explore OBS SV moderation for different MGs.
Keywords
rape; sexual orientation; poverty; minority health; sexual and gender-based violence