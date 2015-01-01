|
Citation
Liu G, Li S, Kong F. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(7): e4396.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
DOI
PMID
35410076
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Driven by accelerating population aging and migration, the number of older migrants has increased rapidly in China. Those who moved to cities to look after grandchildren were referred to as the migrant elderly following children (MEFC). This study aims to examine the relationship between sense of belonging and loneliness and explore the moderating effect of migration pattern among the MEFC in China.
Language: en
Keywords
loneliness; inter-provincial migration; migrant elderly following children; migration pattern; sense of belonging