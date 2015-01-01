Abstract

Mine gas disasters are a major safety concern in underground coal mining. Protective layer mining is widely used in gas disaster control, but there are limited theoretical and experimental results that can provide guidance for site-specific mining circumstances. Taking the Xinji No. 1 mine as an example, gas disaster treatments were conducted in a new panel with overlying goaf located 85 m above the coal mine and adjacent goaf located at 30 m intervals. This study involved a comprehensive investigation, which included four steps: the selection of the first mining face, gas control and prevention, tracking and investigation, and effect analysis and assessment. The safety strategy focused on gas control planning in new mining areas or panels. The distribution and evolution characteristics of the stress, the gas permeability coefficient and the deformation volume within the protected layer were determined by numerical simulation. The coal deformation, gas emission and extraction effect were analyzed by field observation. The deformation and gas permeability of the coal seam were consistent with the stress evolution, for which the maximum compressional and expansional deformation of 6-1 coal were 18‱ and 28‱, respectively. Gas disaster control and prevention treatment of the mining face produced a significant protective effect on the underlying No. 6-1 coal seam. This work is beneficial for the planning of gas control in successive panels.

