Abstract

BACKGROUND: Despite suicide being the leading cause of death among emerging adult Asian American women (AAW), little is known about the risk factors.



AIM: We tested whether gendered racial microaggressions stress (GRMS) would be associated with AAW's suicidal ideation, and whether internalized racism (self-negativity, IRSN; weakness stereotypes, IRWS; and appearance bias, IRAB) would exacerbate this link based on self-devaluating implications of internalized racism.



METHOD: Using a sample of 309 AAW (M(age) = 20.00, SD = 6.26), we conducted a moderated logistic regression with GRMS predicting suicidal ideation (endorsement or no endorsement) and the three internalized racism factors (IRSN, IRWS, and IRAB) as moderators.



RESULTS: GRMS significantly predicted suicidal ideation with a threefold increase in the odds of suicidal ideation. Only IRSN significantly exacerbated this link at low to mean levels.



CONCLUSION: Gendered racial microaggressions is likely a risk factor for suicidal ideation among AAW, particularly for those who internalize negative images of themselves as Asian individuals.

