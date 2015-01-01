|
Hunt KE, Robinson LE, Valido A, Espelage DL, Hong JS. J. Interpers. Violence 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publishing)
35410536
The current study, grounded in a social learning theoretical framework, examined attitudes and behaviors associated with verbal and physical teen dating violence (TDV) victimization. Because TDV varies by gender in both frequency and severity, these associations were examined first within the overall sample, and then by gender to further investigate these differences. A total of 1,884 adolescents (49.2% boys; 50.8% girls; average age 14.79 years; SD =.58) who reported ever dating someone were included in the analysis. Specifically, peers' justification of TDV, attitudes supporting gender inequality, sexual activity, and peer victimization were included to determine their cross-sectional association with verbal and physical TDV victimization. Data were analyzed separately for boys and girls.
victimization; bullying; domestic violence; youth violence; dating violence