SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

McCarthy LS, Smith JM, Cayce JM. J. Psychosoc. Nurs. Ment. Health Serv. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Healio)

DOI

10.3928/02793695-20220325-01

PMID

35412875

Abstract

One quarter of sexual offenses in the criminal justice system are committed by children and adolescents. Mental health conditions, trauma history, and relationship to the victim may play a role in sexually acting out behaviors (SAB). A retroactive chart review was performed to discover commonalities among 109 adolescent males with SAB admitted to a residential treatment facility. Variables of interest included prior mental health diagnoses, trauma history, full scale intelligence quotient (IQ), relationship to the victim, sex of victim, history of multiple offenses, and history of sexually acting out on an individual aged ≤4 years.

RESULTS indicated that 70.6% of the sample had a diagnosis of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, 24.7% had a full scale IQ <90, 41.3% had sexually acted out on more than one victim, and 22.9% sexually acted out solely on males. Pearson's chi-square analysis indicated a non-significant relationship between diagnostic groups and victim characteristics. [Journal of Psychosocial Nursing and Mental Health Services, xx(x), xx-xx.].


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print