Abstract

In this study, the fire resistance performance of steel-polymer prefabricated composite floors, which have a sandwich-type structure, was assessed via standard fire tests and analyzed using finite element analysis. This form of analysis should consider two aspects, namely the thermal and structural fields, so as to simulate complicated material properties and large deformations. As previous studies have already conducted analysis in the thermal field, this study entailed only the structural analysis based on the temperature distributions obtained from the thermal analysis. The variables of the specimens were the thicknesses of the top and bottom steel plates and polymers. According to the analysis results, the top steel plate thickness had no impact on the stability ratings, a criterion for fire resistance performance, whereas the bottom steel plate showed a linear correlation with the stability rating. An equation for the stability rating of composite floors was proposed, and an equation for fire resistance performance was devised based on the insulation ratings, which were obtained from the thermal analysis results.

