Abstract

On-road behavior analysis is a crucial and challenging problem in the autonomous driving vision-based area. Several endeavors have been proposed to deal with different related tasks and it has gained wide attention recently. Much of the excitement about on-road behavior understanding has been the labor of advancement witnessed in the fields of computer vision, machine, and deep learning. Remarkable achievements have been made in the Road Behavior Understanding area over the last years. This paper reviews 100+ papers of on-road behavior analysis related work in the light of the milestones achieved, spanning over the last 2 decades. This review paper provides the first attempt to draw smart mobility researchers' attention to the road behavior understanding field and its potential impact on road safety to the whole road agents such as: drivers, pedestrians, stuffs, etc. To push for an holistic understanding, we investigate the complementary relationships between different elementary tasks that we define as the main components of road behavior understanding to achieve a comprehensive understanding of approaches and techniques. For this, five related topics have been covered in this review, including situational awareness, driver-road interaction, road scene understanding, trajectories forecast, driving activities, and status analysis. This paper also reviews the contribution of deep learning approaches and makes an in-depth analysis of recent benchmarks as well, with a specific taxonomy that can help stakeholders in selecting their best-fit architecture. We also finally provide a comprehensive discussion leading us to identify novel research directions some of which have been implemented and validated in our current smart mobility research work. This paper presents the first survey of road behavior understanding-related work without overlap with existing reviews.

