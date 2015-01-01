Abstract

Exploring data connection information from vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) and vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communications using advanced machine learning approaches, an intelligent transportation system (ITS) can provide better safety services to mitigate the risk of road accidents and improve traffic efficiency. In this work, we propose an end-edge-cloud architecture to deploy machine learning-driven approaches at network edges to predict vehicles' future trajectories, which is further utilized to provide an effective safety message dissemination scheme. With our approach, the traffic safety message will only be disseminated to relevant vehicles that are predicted to pass by accident areas, which can significantly reduce the network data transmission overhead and avoid unnecessary interference. Depending on the vehicle connectivity, our system adaptively chooses vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) or vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communications to disseminate safety messages. We evaluate the system by using a real-world VANET mobility dataset, and experimental results show that our system outperforms other mechanisms without considering any predicted vehicle trajectory density information.

Language: en