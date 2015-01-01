|
Citation
|
Huber D, Frank R, Crevenna R. Wien. Klin. Wochenschr. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35412051
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: This study aims to investigate the impact of the lockdowns during the COVID-19 (Corona-Virus-Disease 19) pandemic in Austria on work-related accidents in the year 2020. Apart from the lockdowns, multiple work-related measures were introduced in 2020, such as the new law on short-term work and regulation on accidents during home-office. Their combined effects on work-related accidents are unknown and a secondary parameter of this study.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Accidents; Occupational injuries; SarsCov2; Social control; Stay at home orders; Teleworking