Abstract

Error due to human activities in any operation is analysed by using human reliability analysis approach in which the principal step is to identify the potential human errors followed by quantification and analysis of the error. The work presented in this research intends to apply a methodology for identifying human errors and to prioritize the risk associated with them in a LPG unloading operation. The methodology uses Hierarchical Task Analysis approach which provides the basic framework along with Systematic Human Error Reduction and Prediction Approach which aids in identification and categorization of the errors associated with each tasks with the help of predefined error taxonomy. Also, in order to quantify the risk associated with each identified error, fuzzy Failure Mode and Effect Analysis approach has been adopted. To rank and prioritize the risk associated with each identified errors where the individual constituent components are non-commensurable in nature, Vise Kriterijumska Optimizacija I Kompromisno Resenje (VIKOR) method has been incorporated. The applicability of the methodology presented will aid to comprehend the severity of risk corresponding to each error at different levels and the ranking mechanism thus developed in this work aids to prioritize the action to minimize the likelihood of errors.

