Abstract

Aim Ladies Gaelic football and Camogie are leading female sports in Ireland. Referees are essential to the game, however, no research has examined injury in referees that officiate over female Gaelic games to date. Therefore, this study aims to retrospectively examine the musculoskeletal injury profile and injury prevention practices of referees that officiate over female Gaelic games.



METHODS A retrospective anonymous questionnaire examined injuries that occurred in the previous 12 months in currently active Ladies Gaelic football and Camogie referees (n=170). Incidence and repeat incidence proportions were calculated along with descriptive statistics.



RESULTS In 2019, 42.9% (n=73) of referees sampled sustained an injury with 27.4% (n=20) sustaining two or more. Injuries primarily occurred to the lower extremity (79.6%,n=78), particularly the lower leg (20.4%,n=20) and knee (18.4%,18). Muscle strains and cramps (55.1%,n=54) were most frequent and injuries predominantly occurred during games (71.4%,n=70). Referees largely completed a warm-up but just 30.6% (n=52) conducted a cool-down. Over half had undertaken injury prevention education but only 37.6% (n=64) incorporated injury prevention elements into their training.



CONCLUSION Just over two in five referees that officiate female Gaelic games became injured in the previous year, however their utilisation of injury prevention strategies, beyond completing a warm-up, is lacking. Thus, a referee specific injury prevention programme should be developed and if found to be effective, incorporated into a comprehensive injury prevention strategy by the governing bodies.

