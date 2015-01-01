Abstract

BACKGROUND: Despite the focus on overdose deaths co-involving opioids and benzodiazepines, little is known about the epidemiologic characteristics of benzodiazepine-involved overdose deaths in the USA.



OBJECTIVE: To characterize co-involved substances, intentionality, and demographics of benzodiazepine-involved overdose deaths in the USA from 2000 to 2019.



DESIGN: Cross-sectional study using national mortality records from the National Vital Statistics System. SUBJECTS: US residents in the 50 states and District of Columbia who died from a benzodiazepine-involved overdose from 2000 to 2019. MAIN MEASURES: Demographic characteristics, intention of overdose, and co-involved substances KEY RESULTS: A total of 118,208 benzodiazepine-involved overdose deaths occurred between 2000 and 2019 (median age, 43 [IQR, 32-52]; male, 58.6%; White, 93.3%; Black, 4.9%; American Indian and Alaska Native, 0.9%; Asian American and Pacific Islander, 0.9%; Hispanic origin, 6.4%). Opioids were co-involved in 83.5% of the deaths. Nine percent of benzodiazepine-involved overdose deaths did not involve opioids, cocaine, other psychostimulants, barbiturates, or alcohol. Overdose deaths were classified as suicides in 8.5% of cases with benzodiazepine and opioid co-involvement and 36.2% of cases with benzodiazepine but not opioid involvement. Rates of benzodiazepine-involved overdose deaths increased from 0.46 per 100,000 individuals in 2000 to 3.55 per 100,000 individuals in 2017 before decreasing to 2.96 per 100,000 individuals in 2019. Benzodiazepine-involved overdose mortality rates increased from 2000 to 2019 among all racial groups, both sexes, and individuals of Hispanic and non-Hispanic origin. Rates of benzodiazepine-involved overdose deaths decreased among White individuals, but not Black individuals, from 2017 to 2019.



CONCLUSIONS: Interventions to reduce benzodiazepine-involved overdose mortality should consider the demographics of, co-involved substances in, and presence of suicides among benzodiazepine-involved overdose deaths.

