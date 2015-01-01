|
Citation
|
Green KE, Purtzki J, Chapman A, Oberlander TF, Silverberg ND, Dhariwal AK. J. Neuropsychiatry Clin. Neurosci. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, American Neuropsychiatric Association, Publisher American Psychiatric Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35414192
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: After concussion, approximately 30% of adolescents experience symptoms that persist beyond 1 month postinjury. For some, these symptoms affect functioning, development, and quality of life. Somatization, where psychological distress contributes to physical symptoms, may contribute to persistent symptoms after concussion in some adolescents. Understanding how clinicians identify somatization in adolescents with persistent symptoms after concussion in practice is a critical next step in improving our understanding, identification, and subsequent treatment of somatization in this patient population. To address this, the investigators assessed and compared characteristics of adolescents with persistent symptoms after concussion with and without clinician-identified somatization.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Adolescent; Concussion; Youth; Mild Traumatic Brain Injury; Prolonged Recovery; Somatization