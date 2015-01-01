Abstract

OBJECTIVE: After concussion, approximately 30% of adolescents experience symptoms that persist beyond 1 month postinjury. For some, these symptoms affect functioning, development, and quality of life. Somatization, where psychological distress contributes to physical symptoms, may contribute to persistent symptoms after concussion in some adolescents. Understanding how clinicians identify somatization in adolescents with persistent symptoms after concussion in practice is a critical next step in improving our understanding, identification, and subsequent treatment of somatization in this patient population. To address this, the investigators assessed and compared characteristics of adolescents with persistent symptoms after concussion with and without clinician-identified somatization.



METHODS: Participants were adolescents (N=94) referred for persistent symptoms after concussion to a specialty youth concussion clinic between January 2016 and May 2018. A retrospective chart review extracted demographic and injury characteristics, symptoms after concussion, school attendance, premorbid experiences, mental health, and medical service use. Participants with physician-identified somatization were compared with those without physician-identified somatization on these measures.



RESULTS: Adolescents with identified somatization had more severe and atypical neurological and psychiatric symptoms after concussion and more postinjury impairment in school attendance, were more likely to have a history of premorbid chronic pain or medically unexplained symptoms, and obtained more neuroimaging and health care after injury compared with those unaffected by somatization. They did not differ in mood or anxiety symptom self-reports.



CONCLUSIONS: This study identified characteristic differences and similarities in adolescents with and without clinician-identified somatization after a prolonged concussion recovery. These findings have the potential to improve clinical identification of somatization in youths following a concussion and may aid in treatment among this demographic group.

Language: en