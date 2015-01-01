Abstract

Reports estimate between 1.6-3.8 million sports-related concussions occur annually, with 30% occurring in youth male American football athletes. Many studies report neurophysiological changes in these athletes, but the exact reasons for these changes remain elusive. Investigation of injury mechanics highlights a need to address how player position might impact these changes. Here, 55 high school American football athletes (20 linemen; 35 non-linemen) underwent magnetic resonance spectroscopy four times over the course of a football season (once prior to the season (Pre), twice during (In1, In2), and once following (Post)) to quantify metabolites (N-acetyl aspartate, choline, creatine, myo-inositol, and glutamate/glutamine) in the dorsolateral prefrontal cortex (DLPFC) and primary motor cortex (M1). Head acceleration events (HAEs) were monitored at each practice and game. Spectroscopic and HAE data were analyzed by imaging session and player position. Linear regression analyses were conducted between metabolite levels and HAEs, and metabolite levels in football athletes were compared to age-and gender-matched non-contact athletes. Across-season (i.e., between Pre and In1, In2, Post), different DLPFC and M1 metabolites decreased (p<0.05) according to player position (i.e., linemen vs. non-linemen). The majority of regression results involved DLPFC metabolites in linemen, where metabolite levels were higher, from Pre to Post, with increasing HAE load. Comparisons with control athletes revealed higher metabolite levels in football athletes both before and after the season. This study highlights the importance of player position when conducting analyses on American football athletes and demonstrates elevated DLPFC and M1 brain metabolites in football athletes compared to control athletes at both Pre and Post, suggesting potential HAE-related neurocompensatory mechanisms.

