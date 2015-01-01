|
Citation
Clevenger KA, Lowry M, Perna FM, Berrigan D. J. Sch. Health 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, American School Health Association, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
35416309
Abstract
BACKGROUND: State recess laws are recommended to encourage adequate and equitable access to recess and its benefits, but the downstream effects of state recess laws are unknown. We examined the association of state recess laws with district-level policy and school recess provision.
Language: en
Keywords
children; physical activity; health; elementary