Abstract

The coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic has vastly disrupted the lives of youth. Stressors related to the pandemic and related lockdown measures have increased the prevalence of adolescent depression, suicidal ideation, and suicide attempts, with their mental and psychosocial development making them highly vulnerable to isolating restrictions. Research has demonstrated increased loneliness and decreased social support among adolescents during the pandemic. Increased social media usage has further affected depression among adolescents. Pandemic-related stressors such as fear of illness or life changes have negatively affected adolescent mental well-being. Health care use during the pandemic has involved disruption in primary care suicide screening, patterns of suicide-related presentations in emergency departments, and access to mental health services. Health care providers can support adolescent mental health through consistent screening, effectively coordinating referral for mental health evaluation, and providing family guidance on resiliency, pandemic-related mental health risks, and suicide prevention. [Pediatr Ann. 2022;51(4):e144-e149.].

