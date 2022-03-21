Abstract

With a growing body of literature describing the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic's effect on children and adolescents, there remain few official reports regarding mental health in military connected youth. With sparse literature available specifically in youth associated with the Armed Forces, published studies on global child and adolescent mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic are first reviewed. Military connected youth have unique needs and experiences. Implications of pandemic-related stressors on their mental health are suggested based on analysis of disaster and deployment literature. Military members have continued to move and deploy throughout the pandemic. Uniformed families have high risk factors for mental health concerns. Managing the mental health of military connected youth will fall heavily on civilian providers, both in primary and subspecialty practices. As such, vigilance for psychological health concerns and familiarity with military resources are vital for the mental wellness of our military pediatric patients. [Pediatr Ann. 2022;51(4):e138-e143.].

