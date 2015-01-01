|
Wang W, Yuan Y, Zhang X, Song C. Psychol. Res. Behav. Manag. 2022; 15: 801-809.
(Copyright © 2022, Dove Press)
35414753
PURPOSE: Although the risk effect of perceived discrimination on left-behind youth's mental health (mainly emotional problems) has been demonstrated in prior studies, there is a lack of longitudinal studies examining the effect of perceived discrimination on behavioral problems, particularly in emerging adults with early left-behind experience. In addition, little is known about individual differences in terms of this association. In the present study, we draw on the social information processing model of aggression to examine the effect of perceived discrimination and mindfulness on cyber aggression.
cyber aggression; emerging adults with early left-behind experience; mindfulness; perceived discrimination