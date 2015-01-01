Abstract

BACKGROUND: The pre-participation physical evaluation (PPE), which includes a musculoskeletal system evaluation, identifies factors that may be a risk for athletes while practicing sport. Thus, the Sport Readiness Questionnaire Focused on Musculoskeletal Injuries (MIR-Q) was developed to screen athletes at risk of future injuries or worsening pre-existing injuries during training or competition. However, the criterion-related validity and reliability of the MIR-Q have not yet been analyzed.



OBJECTIVES: To test the criterion-related validity and reliability (internal consistency and test-retest) of the MIR-Q.



METHODS: One hundred and twenty adult athletes from different sports (17 women) completed the MIR-Q and underwent a physical orthopedic examination (POE) performed by an orthopedic physician. At least one affirmative answer on the MIR-Q, as well as one positive finding on the POE, was considered "a risk factor for sport injury". The validity was assessed from sensitivity, specificity, and accuracy measurements. Internal consistency was obtained through the KR-20 test. Reliability was measured using the test-retest method in a 7 - 14 day interval with a sub-sample (n = 41) and verified by the Kappa index.



RESULTS: Eighty-one (67.5%) questionnaires contained positive responses. The sensitivity of the MIR-Q against POE was high (84.4%), while specificity and accuracy were considered moderate, with values of 42.7% and 58.0%, respectively. Internal consistency was moderate (KR-20 = 0.57), and test-retest was weak (K = 0.30; P = 0.02).



CONCLUSIONS: The MIR-Q was associated with high values of validity and low values of reliability. The questionnaire may be an alternative tool for musculoskeletal screening during PPE in limited medical settings (sports OR orthopedic physician) conditions. Future studies should investigate the predictive validity of the MIR-Q, and psychometric properties of the questionnaire with younger athletes.

