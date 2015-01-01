Abstract

Introduction

Veterans with comorbid posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and substance use disorder (SUD) have complex needs and often do not receive adequate mental health treatment. The purpose of this study was to examine rates and predictors of PTSD-only, SUD-only, or PTSD and SUD psychotherapy receipt among newly diagnosed Veterans with PTSD and SUD.



Design and setting

An administrative dataset including Veterans Health Administration (VHA) users.



Participants

The sample comprised 32,779 United States Veterans with a new PTSD and a new SUD diagnosis in fiscal year 2015.



Measurement

Multinomial logistic regression was used to identify predictors of receipt of any and adequate psychotherapy for PTSD, SUD, or PTSD and SUD across settings. Binomial logistic regression was used to identify predictors of PTSD psychotherapy among those who received any psychotherapy.



Findings

A total of 13,824 (42.17%) Veterans in this sample received any PTSD- or SUD-related therapy in the year following diagnosis. Low rates of veterans received an adequate dose of PTSD-related psychotherapy (6.58%), SUD-related psychotherapy (7.72%), or both PTSD and SUD-related psychotherapy (<1%) In adjusted models, older age, service-connected disability, and psychiatric comorbidities were associated with decreased odds of treatment. Specific types of SUDs, including alcohol, cocaine, and opioid use disorders, along with receipt of diagnosis in a PTSD or SUD clinic, were associated with increased odds of treatment.



Conclusions

Low rates of PTSD and SUD related psychotherapy highlight a need to better engage and retain Veterans with these disorders in care. Predictors of decreased treatment utilization, such as older age, service connection, and bipolar and major depressive disorders, may inform efforts by the VHA to further target and engage Veterans with indicated treatments.

Language: en