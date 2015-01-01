Abstract

Background

The opioid epidemic in the United States has manifested differently across geographic regions and populations, with recent increases among racial/ethnic minorities and in the Western region of the U.S. This study provides an overview of the opioid overdose epidemic among Latinos in California and highlights high-risk areas in the state.

Methods

Using publicly available data from California, we examined trends in opioid-related deaths (e.g., overdose) and opioid-related emergency department (ED) visits among Latinos at the county-level, as well as changes in opioid outcomes overtime.

Results

Opioid-related death rates among Latinos (mostly Mexican-origin) in California remained relatively stable from 2006-2016, but started to increase in 2017 peaking at an age-adjusted opioid mortality rate of 5.4 deaths per 100,000 Latino residents in 2019. Prescription opioid-related deaths, compared to heroin and fentanyl, have remained the highest over time. However, fentanyl-related deaths began to increase dramatically in 2015. Lassen, Lake, and San Francisco counties had the highest 2019 opioid-related death rates among Latinos. Opioid-related ED visits among Latinos have steadily increased since 2006 with a sharp increase in rates in 2019. San Francisco, Amador, and Imperial counties had the highest 2019 rates of ED visits.

Conclusions

Latinos are facing detrimental consequences associated with recent increasing trends in opioid overdoses. The identified high-risk counties may have vulnerable sub-populations of Latinos, such as those in northern rural regions, that have gone underrepresented in conventional surveillance health databases. Time sensitive policies and interventions are needed to curtail health consequences especially among "hidden" Latino populations.

