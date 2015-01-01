Abstract

The study investigated the Relationship between Substance Abuse and Suicidal Ideation among Youths in Kaduna North, Kaduna State. 140 participants were selected using purposive sampling technique for the study. Survey research design was used. Their age range was between 16-30 years. Two instruments used in the study were substance abuse scale and suicidal ideation scale. Two hypotheses were tested with Pearson Product Moment Correlation and Independent T-Test. The result of the first hypothesis revealed a statistical significant positive relationship between Substance Abuse and Suicidal Ideation Among Youths in Kaduna North r(138) = 0.314, P<0.01. The second hypothesis result revealed no significant difference in Substance Abuse between the Younger and the Older participants in the study t(138)= 2.535,P<0.05 but a statistically significant difference between Younger and Older on Suicidal Ideation t(138) = -1.567, P> 0.05. We therefore, concluded and recommended that there is a great relationship between Substance Abuse and Suicidal Ideation among Youths in Kaduna North. There should be measures in place to curb this menace due to its adverse effects on our youths and by implication the nation at large.

Keywords: Substance Abuse and Suicidal Ideation.

Language: en