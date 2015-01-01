SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Philip EL. Kampala Int. Univ. J. Humanit. 2021; 6(1): 239-246.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, College of Humanities and Social Sciences of Kampala International University)

DOI

unavailable

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The paper examined the consequences of sexting on the teenagers. Since SEXTING is a contraction of SEX and TEXTING (sending messages of a sexual nature basically through technological advancement of means of communication, such as the use of smartphones). The paper therefore, examined the concepts, the causes, perceptions, consequences and the ways forward. It was however suggested that the stakeholders in health, education and communication Technology should provide more educational interventions on the SEXTING, in order to eradicate all forms of sexual abuse among the teenagers at the global level. The efforts will ameliorate the existing sexting consequences among the teenagers.
Keywords: Consequences, Teenage and sexting.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print