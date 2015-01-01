Abstract

Since the emergence of Jamā'atu Ahl al-Sunnah Li Adda'awat wal Jihad alias, Boko Haram and its activities in 2009, scholars have tried to study it as a phenomenon by documenting its various aspects ranging from its history, ideology, radical approach, methods of recruitment, war strategies to suicide bombing. Though a commendable effort however, most of the pioneer studies on Boko Haram seem to be more generic than specific. It is on this basis therefore that this paper attempts a more in-depth study, using micro-analysis of Boko Haram and its activities in Adamawa State, as well as its influence socially and economically. The study is based on both primary and secondary sources. Data are obtained from field work in form of interviews and archival materials, which are corroborated with secondary sources. Perspectives of specialists in security studies were adopted by this research in arriving at its conclusions. The paper finds that though Adamawa State of North-Eastern Nigeria is not the most affected area, it seems to have also recorded significant losses from the Boko Haram insurgency in terms of lives and properties.



Keywords: Boko Haram, Adamawa State, insurgency, micro-analysis.

