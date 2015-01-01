Abstract

The objectives of this study are to discover the conformation of spatio-temporal clusters of suicides, homicides and deaths due to injuries of undetermined intention (MLIND) in Argentina, during the period 1994-2014, and to analyze the spatio-temporal association between suicide or homicide clusters and MLIND clusters in Argentina during the same period. The spatial units were the departments of Argentina. Space-time scan statistics were performed to detect clusters by sex and age groups (10-29 years, 30-59 years and 60 or more years). Two space-time models were used: multinomial and Bernoulli. The emergence of homicide clusters in men was more associated with steeper drops in employment levels, between 1991 and 2001, compared to suicide clusters. Areas with the highest population density and with the highest percentage of Unsatisfied Basic Needs (poverty indicator) were more likely to be included in clusters with high proportions of homicide in men, compared to suicide. There was a greater spatio-temporal overlap between MLIND and homicides. The results obtained support the hypotheses of (1) a geographical differentiation between homicides and suicides in times of economic crisis; and (2) MLIND would represent mostly hidden homicides.



Key words

Spatio-temporal analysis; Cluster analysis; Suicide; Homicide; Argentina



Los objetivos de este estudio son descubrir la conformación de conglomerados espaciotemporales de los suicidios, homicidios y muertes por lesiones de intención no determinada (MLIND) en Argentina, durante el período 1994-2014, y analizar la asociación espaciotemporal entre conglomerados de suicidios u homicidios y conglomerados de MLIND en Argentina durante el mismo período. Las unidades espaciales fueron los departamentos de Argentina. Se hizo un rastreo estadístico espaciotemporal para la detección de conglomerados por sexo y grupos de edad (10 a 29, 30 a 59 y 60 o más años). Se utilizaron dos modelos espaciotemporales: multinomial y Bernoulli. La emergencia de conglomerados de homicidios en hombres estuvo más asociada a caídas más abruptas en los niveles de empleo, entre 1991 y 2001, en comparación a los suicidios. Las áreas con densidades poblacionales altas y porcentajes más altos de necesidades básicas insatisfechas (NBI) tendieron a estar incluidas en conglomerados de homicidio en hombres en comparación a los suicidios. Hubo un mayor solapamiento espaciotemporal entre MLIND y homicidios. Los resultados obtenidos apoyan las hipótesis de 1) una diferenciación geográfica entre homicidios y suicidios en tiempos de crisis económica y 2) la representación mayoritaria de MLIND en homicidios ocultos.

