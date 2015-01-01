Abstract

Objectives: to describe the family organization in the case of violence against children and to analyze, through the use of the genogram and ecomap, the risk of family members in situations of violence. Method: descriptive study, case study type carried out in the pediatric sector of a Municipal Hospital in Baixada Litorânea in the state of Rio de Janeiro. Applied the Calgary Model of Families Assessment. Results: through the genogram and ecomap, the family organization, family relationships and the various situations of violence experienced by the child and their families were identified. Conclusion: this study confirms the role of nursing in the identification of cases of violence, the importance of these professionals in understanding the magnitude of this situation and its consequences in the family environment. The nurse must develop skills that protect the child and his family in matters of intrafamily violence. [[via Google Translate ]]



Objetivos: descrever a organização familiar frente ao caso de violência contra a criança e analisar através da utilização do genograma e ecomapao risco de familiares em situação de violência. Método: estudo descritivo, tipo estudo de caso realizado no setor pediátrico de um Hospital Municipal da Baixada Litorânea do estado do Rio de Janeiro. Aplicado o Modelo de Calgary de avaliação de famílias. Resultados: através do genograma e ecomapa identificou-se a organização familiar, as relações familiares e as várias situações de violência vivenciadas pela criança e seus familiares. Conclusão: este estudo ratifica o papel da enfermagem na identificação de casos de violência, a importância destes profissionais em compreender a magnitude desta situação e seus desdobramentos no ambiente familiar. O enfermeiro deve desenvolver habilidades que protejam a criança e sua família em questões de violência intrafamiliar.

