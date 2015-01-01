|
Camilo LA, Couto LL, Barreto ACM, Santos ACS, Regazzi ICR, Pinto LF. Rev. Pesqui. Cuid. Fundam. (Online) 2021; 13: 1554-1560.
Violência familiar contra criança: abordagem de enfermagem através do genograma e ecomapa
(Copyright © 2021, Universidade Federal do Estado do Rio de Janeiro, Escola de Enfermagem Alfredo Pinto, Programa de Pós-Graduação em Enfermagem)
Objectives: to describe the family organization in the case of violence against children and to analyze, through the use of the genogram and ecomap, the risk of family members in situations of violence. Method: descriptive study, case study type carried out in the pediatric sector of a Municipal Hospital in Baixada Litorânea in the state of Rio de Janeiro. Applied the Calgary Model of Families Assessment. Results: through the genogram and ecomap, the family organization, family relationships and the various situations of violence experienced by the child and their families were identified. Conclusion: this study confirms the role of nursing in the identification of cases of violence, the importance of these professionals in understanding the magnitude of this situation and its consequences in the family environment. The nurse must develop skills that protect the child and his family in matters of intrafamily violence. [[via Google Translate ]]
Language: pt
Violência domestica