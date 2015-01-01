SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Oliveira TRC, Conceição HN, Pereira BM, Oliveira TMP, Moura LRP, Câmara JT. Rev. Pesqui. Cuid. Fundam. (Online) 2021; 13: 391-396.

Vernacular Title

Violência infanto-juvenil: uma análise das notificações no período de 2013 a 2014

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Universidade Federal do Estado do Rio de Janeiro, Escola de Enfermagem Alfredo Pinto, Programa de Pós-Graduação em Enfermagem)

DOI

10.9789/2175-5361.rpcfo.v13.9001

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Objective: to characterize the epidemiological profile of violence against children and adolescents in the city of Caxias-Maranhão. Method: quantitative exploratory-descriptive research. Data collection was carried out from March to August 2015 through the Interpersonal/Self-inflicted Violence Notification Forms of the Municipal Epidemiological Surveillance and reports of cases of child and youth violence from the Municipal Guardianship Council registered in the years 2013 and 2014. Results : 1,462 records of violence were found, and of these, 419 were against children and adolescents. Neglect was the predominant violence, reaching 54% in 2013 and 66.1% in 2014. The place of occurrence of the cases was the residence, totaling 94.2% of the cases and the mother was identified as the main perpetrator of the aggressions in the studied period , reaching 73% of the total number of aggressors. Conclusion: negligence is the main type of violence practiced by the mother, and in order to remedy this situation, public policies already regulated need to be implemented.[[via Google Translate ]]

===

Objetivo: caracterizar o perfil epidemiológico da violência contra criança e adolescente no município de Caxias-Maranhão. Método: pesquisa quantitativa de caráter exploratório-descritiva. A coleta de dados foi realizada no período de março a agosto de 2015 através das Fichas de Notificação de Violência Interpessoal/Autoprovocada da Vigilância Epidemiológica Municipal e relatórios de casos de violência infanto-juvenil do Conselho Tutelar Municipal registrados nos anos de 2013 e 2014. Resultados: constatou-se 1.462 registros de violência, e destes, 419 era contra criança e adolescente. A negligência foi a violência predominante, atingindo 54% em 2013 e 66,1% em 2014. O local de ocorrência dos casos foi a residência, totalizando 94,2% dos casos e a mãe foi apontada como principal autora das agressões no período estudado, alcançando 73% do total de agressores. Conclusão: a negligência é o principal tipo de violência praticada pela mãe, sendo que para sanar esse quadro precisam ser implementadas políticas públicas já normatizadas.


Language: pt

Keywords

Saúde pública.

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print