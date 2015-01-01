Abstract

Objective: to characterize the epidemiological profile of violence against children and adolescents in the city of Caxias-Maranhão. Method: quantitative exploratory-descriptive research. Data collection was carried out from March to August 2015 through the Interpersonal/Self-inflicted Violence Notification Forms of the Municipal Epidemiological Surveillance and reports of cases of child and youth violence from the Municipal Guardianship Council registered in the years 2013 and 2014. Results : 1,462 records of violence were found, and of these, 419 were against children and adolescents. Neglect was the predominant violence, reaching 54% in 2013 and 66.1% in 2014. The place of occurrence of the cases was the residence, totaling 94.2% of the cases and the mother was identified as the main perpetrator of the aggressions in the studied period , reaching 73% of the total number of aggressors. Conclusion: negligence is the main type of violence practiced by the mother, and in order to remedy this situation, public policies already regulated need to be implemented.[[via Google Translate ]]



===



Objetivo: caracterizar o perfil epidemiológico da violência contra criança e adolescente no município de Caxias-Maranhão. Método: pesquisa quantitativa de caráter exploratório-descritiva. A coleta de dados foi realizada no período de março a agosto de 2015 através das Fichas de Notificação de Violência Interpessoal/Autoprovocada da Vigilância Epidemiológica Municipal e relatórios de casos de violência infanto-juvenil do Conselho Tutelar Municipal registrados nos anos de 2013 e 2014. Resultados: constatou-se 1.462 registros de violência, e destes, 419 era contra criança e adolescente. A negligência foi a violência predominante, atingindo 54% em 2013 e 66,1% em 2014. O local de ocorrência dos casos foi a residência, totalizando 94,2% dos casos e a mãe foi apontada como principal autora das agressões no período estudado, alcançando 73% do total de agressores. Conclusão: a negligência é o principal tipo de violência praticada pela mãe, sendo que para sanar esse quadro precisam ser implementadas políticas públicas já normatizadas.

Language: pt