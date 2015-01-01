|
Oliveira TRC, Conceição HN, Pereira BM, Oliveira TMP, Moura LRP, Câmara JT. Rev. Pesqui. Cuid. Fundam. (Online) 2021; 13: 391-396.
Violência infanto-juvenil: uma análise das notificações no período de 2013 a 2014
(Copyright © 2021, Universidade Federal do Estado do Rio de Janeiro, Escola de Enfermagem Alfredo Pinto, Programa de Pós-Graduação em Enfermagem)
Objective: to characterize the epidemiological profile of violence against children and adolescents in the city of Caxias-Maranhão. Method: quantitative exploratory-descriptive research. Data collection was carried out from March to August 2015 through the Interpersonal/Self-inflicted Violence Notification Forms of the Municipal Epidemiological Surveillance and reports of cases of child and youth violence from the Municipal Guardianship Council registered in the years 2013 and 2014. Results : 1,462 records of violence were found, and of these, 419 were against children and adolescents. Neglect was the predominant violence, reaching 54% in 2013 and 66.1% in 2014. The place of occurrence of the cases was the residence, totaling 94.2% of the cases and the mother was identified as the main perpetrator of the aggressions in the studied period , reaching 73% of the total number of aggressors. Conclusion: negligence is the main type of violence practiced by the mother, and in order to remedy this situation, public policies already regulated need to be implemented.[[via Google Translate ]]
