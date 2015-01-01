|
Citation
|
Souza MC, Felipe AOB, Bittencourt F, Matos LMF, Andrade MBT. Rev. Pesqui. Cuid. Fundam. (Online) 2021; 13: 415-420.
|
Vernacular Title
|
Comportamentos agressivos e reações à agressividade entre escolares
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Universidade Federal do Estado do Rio de Janeiro, Escola de Enfermagem Alfredo Pinto, Programa de Pós-Graduação em Enfermagem)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Objective: To identify aggressive behaviors and reactions to aggression among schoolchildren and to verify whether there is an association with age, sex, education, parents' marital status and type of school institution. Method: Descriptive, cross-sectional and quantitative study. Population composed of 492 children, which generated a sample of 26 children from the private school and 86 from the public school, who answered the Questionnaire of Aggressive and Reactive Behaviors among Peers. Data underwent descriptive analysis and Fisher's exact test. Results: Most children presented below average aggressiveness and aggressive reactions. And with regard to the reactions to aggression the most frequent were the internalized responses. Conclusion: The data obtained can guide interventions to combat and prevent school aggression. However, it became evident that it will be necessary to develop studies with more robust methodological designs. [[via Google Translate ]]
Language: pt