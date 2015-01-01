Abstract

Objective: to understand the assistance provided by nurses to children and adolescents who are victims of domestic violence. Method: descriptive research with a qualitative approach, carried out in four basic health units in a medium-sized city in the Brazilian Northeast. Data collection was carried out through semi-structured interviews, following a guiding script, with eight nurses from the sector. Data were analyzed using the collective subject discourse technique. Results: nurses understand what intrafamily violence is, they know the types of violence and how to identify them in their practice. They believe that the nurse's role is to listen and guide parents, notify and activate the responsible bodies. They also report that the municipality is lacking in professional training on this subject. Conclusion: it is suggested that a training and development plan for nursing professionals be implemented in the city, giving them the necessary knowledge to know how to approach and treat this situation. [[via Google Translate ]]



Objetivo: compreender a assistência do enfermeiro diante das crianças e adolescentes vítimas de violência intrafamiliar. Método: pesquisa descritiva de abordagem qualitativa, realizada em quatro unidades básicas de saúde de um município de médio porte do Nordeste brasileiro. A coleta de dados foi realizada através de entrevista semiestruturada, seguindo roteiro norteador, com oito enfermeiros do setor. Os dados foram analisados através da técnica do discurso do sujeito coletivo. Resultados: os enfermeiros compreendem o que é violência intrafamiliar, conhecem os tipos de violência e como identificar na sua prática. Acreditam que o papel do enfermeiro é ouvir e orientar os pais, notificar e acionar os órgãos responsáveis. Ainda relatam que o município é carente em capacitação de profissionais acerca desse assunto. Conclusão: sugere-se que um plano de treinamento e desenvolvimento de profissionais de enfermagem seja implantado na cidade, conferindo-lhes conhecimento necessário para saber abordar e tratar essa situação.

