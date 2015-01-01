|
Barreto AA, Peres EM, Gomes HF, Leite DC, Pires BMFB, Andrade PCST. Rev. Pesqui. Cuid. Fundam. (Online) 2021; 13: 1283-1289.
Conhecimento dos profissionais de enfermagem sobre a violência sexual contra o adolescente
PMID
Objective: to reveal the knowledge of nursing professionals about sexual violence against adolescents. Method: Qualitative, descriptive research, using an interview with semi-structured questions, carried out in a ward specializing in adolescent health in Rio de Janeiro, from May to August 2018, with 17 nursing professionals. Results: Two thematic categories emerged related to the understanding of sexual violence against adolescents and the actions and professional conduct in the face of sexual violence against adolescents. Conclusion: It is concluded that there is a need for training of nursing professionals related to sexual violence against adolescents due to the lack of denser knowledge on the subject. [[via Google Translate ]]
Language: pt
Conhecimento