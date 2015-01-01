Abstract

Objective: to reveal the knowledge of nursing professionals about sexual violence against adolescents. Method: Qualitative, descriptive research, using an interview with semi-structured questions, carried out in a ward specializing in adolescent health in Rio de Janeiro, from May to August 2018, with 17 nursing professionals. Results: Two thematic categories emerged related to the understanding of sexual violence against adolescents and the actions and professional conduct in the face of sexual violence against adolescents. Conclusion: It is concluded that there is a need for training of nursing professionals related to sexual violence against adolescents due to the lack of denser knowledge on the subject. [[via Google Translate ]]





Objetivo: desvelar o conhecimento dos profissionais de enfermagem sobre violência sexual contra o adolescente. Método: Pesquisa qualitativa, descritiva, utilizando entrevista com perguntas semiestruturadas, realizada em uma enfermaria especializada em saúde do adolescente no Rio de Janeiro, no período de maio a agosto de 2018, com 17 profissionais de enfermagem. Resultados: Emergiram duas categorias temáticas relacionadas com a compreensão da violência sexual contra o adolescente e, as ações e condutas profissionais diante da violência sexual contra o adolescente. Conclusão: Conclui-se que há uma necessidade de capacitação dos profissionais de enfermagem relacionada a violência sexual contra o adolescente em decorrência da falta de conhecimento mais denso sobre a temática.

Language: pt