Abstract

Objective: to verify the bibliometric indicators referring to scientific production available in online journals on the subject of balance and fear of falling in the elderly. Methods: bibliometric study, whose sample consisted of 51 articles, published between 2008 and 2018, in English and/or Portuguese, available in full in national and international databases. Results: there was a higher production peak in 2016 (21.6%). Publications made available in the MEDLINE database (92.5%), in English (96.1%), in international journals, with Qualis A1 (52.9%) predominated. As for the focus of the studies, the predominant themes were accidents caused by falls; prevention and treatment measures; testing and evaluation measures; and morbidities. Conclusion: the bibliometric indicators on the subject of balance and fear of falling in the elderly point to a scientific production in development. This theme has been a recent focus of researchers in the health area who work in the care and rehabilitation of the elderly. [[via Google Translate]]



===



Objetivo: verificar os indicadores bibliométricos referentes a produção científica disponível em periódicos online acerca do tema equilíbrio e medo de cair em idosos. Métodos: estudo bibliométrico, cuja amostra foi de 51 artigos, publicados no período entre 2008 e 2018, nos idiomas inglês e/ou português, disponibilizados na íntegra em bases de dados nacionais e internacionais. Resultados: verificou-se maior pico de produções no ano de 2016 (21,6%). Predominou as publicações disponibilizadas na base de dados MEDLINE (92,5%), no idioma inglês (96,1%), em revistas internacionais, com Qualis A1 (52,9%). Quanto ao enfoque dos estudos, prendominou os temas acidentes por queda; medidas de prevenção e tratamento; medidas de testes e avaliação; e morbidades. Conclusão: os indicadores bibliométricos acerca do tema equilibrio e medo de cair em idosos apontam uma produção científica em desenvolvimento. Esta temática tem sido foco recente de pesquisadores na área de saúde que atuam no cuidado e reabilitação do idoso.

Language: pt