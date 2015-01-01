|
Citation
Garcia KKLC, Duarte MCS, Florêncio MVDL, Gouvêa FFF. Rev. Pesqui. Cuid. Fundam. (Online) 2021; 13: 1656-1663.
Vernacular Title
Produção científica acerca do equilíbrio e medo de cair em idosos: estudo bibliométrico
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Universidade Federal do Estado do Rio de Janeiro, Escola de Enfermagem Alfredo Pinto, Programa de Pós-Graduação em Enfermagem)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Objective: to verify the bibliometric indicators referring to scientific production available in online journals on the subject of balance and fear of falling in the elderly. Methods: bibliometric study, whose sample consisted of 51 articles, published between 2008 and 2018, in English and/or Portuguese, available in full in national and international databases. Results: there was a higher production peak in 2016 (21.6%). Publications made available in the MEDLINE database (92.5%), in English (96.1%), in international journals, with Qualis A1 (52.9%) predominated. As for the focus of the studies, the predominant themes were accidents caused by falls; prevention and treatment measures; testing and evaluation measures; and morbidities. Conclusion: the bibliometric indicators on the subject of balance and fear of falling in the elderly point to a scientific production in development. This theme has been a recent focus of researchers in the health area who work in the care and rehabilitation of the elderly. [[via Google Translate]]
Language: pt
Keywords
Bibliometria