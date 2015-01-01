Abstract

Objective: to analyze the literature on interventions to prevent suicidal behavior in university students. Method: integrative review carried out in the Latin American and Caribbean Literature on Health Sciences, Web of Science, Medical Literature Analysis and Retrieval Sistem Online, Cummulative Index to Nursing and Allied Health Literature and SCOPUS databases, between May and July 2018 , using the descriptors: ''students'', ''suicide'' and ''health promotion''. Results: six articles composed the sample, of which 50% addressed interventions using software or internet links, 16.6% traditional methodology and 33.3% traditional interventions associated with technological ones. Conclusion: interventions for the prevention of suicide in university students must train the subjects in an accessible way, consistent with the context where university students are inserted. [[via Google Translate ]]



Objetivo: analisar a literatura sobre intervenções para prevenção do comportamento suicida em universitários. Método: revisão integrativa realizada nas bases de dados Literatura Latino-Americana e do Caribe em Ciências da Saúde, Web of Science, Medical Literature Analysis and Retrieval Sistem Online, Cummulative Index to Nursing and Allied Health Literature e SCOPUS, entre maio a julho de 2018, utilizando-se os descritores: ''estudantes'', ''suicídio'' e ''promoção da saúde''. Resultados: seis artigos compuseram amostra, os quais 50% abordaram intervenções usando softwares ou links da internet, 16,6% metodologia tradicional e 33,3% intervenções tradicionais associadas às tecnológicas. Conclusão: intervenções para a prevenção do suicídio em universitários devem capacitar os sujeitos de modo acessível, consentâneas ao contexto onde universitários estão inseridos.

Language: pt