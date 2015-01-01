|
Citation
|
Barbosa NS, Veloso LUP, Ferraz MMM, Monteiro CFS, Carvalho KG, Lima ACBS. Rev. Pesqui. Cuid. Fundam. (Online) 2021; 13: 1193-1198.
|
Vernacular Title
|
Intervenções para prevenção do comportamento suicida em universitários: revisão integrativa
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Universidade Federal do Estado do Rio de Janeiro, Escola de Enfermagem Alfredo Pinto, Programa de Pós-Graduação em Enfermagem)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Objective: to analyze the literature on interventions to prevent suicidal behavior in university students. Method: integrative review carried out in the Latin American and Caribbean Literature on Health Sciences, Web of Science, Medical Literature Analysis and Retrieval Sistem Online, Cummulative Index to Nursing and Allied Health Literature and SCOPUS databases, between May and July 2018 , using the descriptors: ''students'', ''suicide'' and ''health promotion''. Results: six articles composed the sample, of which 50% addressed interventions using software or internet links, 16.6% traditional methodology and 33.3% traditional interventions associated with technological ones. Conclusion: interventions for the prevention of suicide in university students must train the subjects in an accessible way, consistent with the context where university students are inserted. [[via Google Translate ]]
Language: pt
|
Keywords
|
Saúde Mental