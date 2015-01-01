Abstract

The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted several challenges for Environmental Public Health Professionals (EPHPs). This study aims to understand the experiences of EPHPs during the pandemic to improve future crises and incidents that may arise. A mixed-methods, cross-sectional online survey was conducted in June 2021. Frequency tabulations were used to analyze close-ended survey responses, and both a conventional content analysis and thematic analysis were conducted on open-ended responses. A total of 80 eligible survey responses were received. Most respondents were located in Ontario (53.8%). Study results revealed that EPHPs have faced incidents of harassment, frustration from the public, and a lack of support from management. These matters ultimately challenged the well-being of EPHPs, placing them at increased risk of burnout, stress, and fear. Thus, it is crucial that support for mental health and reporting systems is improved for the future to ensure that EPHPs are able to meet the demands of their work. Further studies should be conducted to examine the lived experiences of EPHPs and barriers faced in more detail, including possible strategies to improve their working environments and well-being.

