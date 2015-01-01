Abstract

With higher temperatures linked to increased human morbidity and mortality, the projected increase in the number of extreme heat events (EHEs) due to climate change poses increased risks. Although the old, individuals with pre-existing illnesses, the socially isolated, and individuals with low income or low educational status are more vulnerable to the health effects of EHEs and are targeted in public health messaging, newcomers and immigrants may be less aware of the dangers of EHEs. The impacts of EHEs on the immigrant and newcomer population are not well documented in the Canadian context and the combination of a greater number of heat events and a growing and diverse immigrant population necessitates further exploration. Framed by intersectionality and using Hamilton, Ontario, as a case example, this work explores the barriers that may affect immigrant's awareness of EHEs.

Language: en