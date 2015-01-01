|
Citation
|
Nicol AM. Environ. Health Rev. 2021; 64(1): 6-10.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Canadian Institute of Public Health Inspectors)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the World Health Organization (WHO) promoted public health measures such as increased hand hygiene to help reduce viral transmission. Although a simple action, regular hand washing is considered a primary strategy for stopping the spread of infectious agents. When soap and water are not available or practical, hand sanitizers are a useful alternative. Proper handling of these products is important, and in the early phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, the National Collaborating Centre for Environmental Health developed a poster and a blog post to orient people to safety issues associated with the use of these products.
Language: en