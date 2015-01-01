Abstract

Problem Statement: "A study to assess the effectiveness of information booklet on the knowledge regarding the ill health effects of firecrackers among the parents of school going children in selected urban area of Nagpur city.''Methodology: The study based on Quantitative research approach this was a quasi experimental one group pretest post-test research design. The setting of the study was urban area of Nagpur city sample size for the was 30. Sampling technique was non probability sampling technique for the selection of sample. The tool was structured questionnaire. This was pre-test. The information booklet was given to all the students. The post-test done by using the same tool to identify change in knowledge.



RESULT: The frequency and percentage wise distribution of parent with regards to the level pre- test data analysis regarding ill health effects of firecrackers. The levels of knowledge were seen into 5 categories, poor, average, good, very good, excellent. 10% participant have poor knowledge, 30% have average knowledge, 60% have good knowledge, 0% of participants have very good knowledge and 0% of participants have excellent knowledge. The post- test data analysis regarding ill health effects of firecrackers. The levels of knowledge were seen into 5 categories, poor, average, good, very good, excellent. 0% participant have poor knowledge, 10% have average knowledge, 30% have good knowledge, 40% of participants have very good knowledge and 20% of participants have excellent knowledge.



CONCLUSION: The study reveals that there is a deficit knowledge regarding ill health effects of firecrackers among parents in pre-test. The post-test knowledge was increased which reveals that information booklet was effective on knowledge regarding ill health effects of firecrackers.

