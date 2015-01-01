Abstract

BACKGROUND: Alcoholism is a severe global health problem that affects not only the individual, but also his family and society. It causes huge problems for family members, particularly the wife, and they suffer tremendous pain as a result. The wives of alcoholics are the ones who suffer the most from alcoholism's consequences and effects. Wives of alcoholics attempt to cope with the problems at first, but eventually become despondent, confused, and even guilty.



OBJECTIVES: To assess the quality of life among the spouses of person with alcohol addiction and to find out the association between levels of quality of life among spouses of person with alcohol addiction and their selected personal variables.



METHODology: A quantitative approach with cross sectional descriptive survey design was adopted for the study. The samples from the selected rural areas were selected using convenient sampling technique. The sample consisted of 50 spouses of person with alcohol addiction. The tools used for data collection was standardized quality of life scale developed by WHO.



RESULTS: The study result reveals that, total quality of life scale, mean was 57.80, median was 59; mode was 61 with standard deviation 6.99 and range score of 41-71. Majority 38(76%) of participants were had medium level quality of life, 8(16%) participants were had low level quality of life and remaining 4(8%) of participants were had high level of quality of life.



CONCLUSION: The findings of the present study shown than majority of the spouses of person with alcohol addiction were had moderate level of quality of life and they are need of specific spouse directed therapy to enable her personality deficits and psychological problems for the improvement of their quality of life.

